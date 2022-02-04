 02/04/2022

Why Should You Donate Your Brain To Science?

24:29 minutes

Colorful low poly side view brain illustration isolated on blue background
Credit: Shutterstock

Ever wonder what happens after you donate your brain to science? If you have a disease or disorder like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, autism, traumatic brain injuries, depression, it can be used to help researchers better understand the condition and potentially lead to new treatments. But scientists also need to study the brains of people unaffected by any type of disease.  

Ira is joined by Dr. Bill Scott, executive director of the University of Miami’s Brain Endowment Bank, based in Miami, Florida, and Tish Hevel, CEO of the Brain Donor Project, based in Naples, Florida, to discuss what scientists can learn from studying human brains and how to donate your brain to science after you’re gone.

This interview was recorded in front of a live Zoom audience—you can rewatch the full conversation with closed captioning. Find out more about Science Friday’s Zoom call-in events. Pre-register your brain through the Brain Donor Project through the button below.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Bill Scott

Bill Scott is the Executive Director of the University of Miami Brain Endowment Bank in Miami, Florida.

Tish Hevel

Tish Hevel is CEO of the Brain Donor Project in Naples, Florida.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About Diana Montano

Diana Montano is the Outreach Manager at Science Friday, where she creates live events and partnerships to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

