Why Should You Donate Your Brain To Science?

Ever wonder what happens after you donate your brain to science? If you have a disease or disorder like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, autism, traumatic brain injuries, depression, it can be used to help researchers better understand the condition and potentially lead to new treatments. But scientists also need to study the brains of people unaffected by any type of disease.

Ira is joined by Dr. Bill Scott, executive director of the University of Miami’s Brain Endowment Bank, based in Miami, Florida, and Tish Hevel, CEO of the Brain Donor Project, based in Naples, Florida, to discuss what scientists can learn from studying human brains and how to donate your brain to science after you’re gone.

This interview was recorded in front of a live Zoom audience—you can rewatch the full conversation with closed captioning. Find out more about Science Friday’s Zoom call-in events. Pre-register your brain through the Brain Donor Project through the button below.

Further Reading

Learn more about the National Institutes of Health NeuroBioBank program and other specific-disease related brain banks.

Read about brain donation for aging-related disorders.

Learn more about projects using brain tissue: The NIH BRAIN Initiative is a large-scale research project with a goal of mapping individual neurons and neural circuits in the brain. The CommonMind Consortium is a public-private partnership focused on researching neuropsychiatric diseases like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

