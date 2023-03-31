 03/31/2023

Is Spring Falling Out Of Sync?

pink plum blossoms peak out from beneath melting snow on a branch
Each year, it feels like spring comes as a surprise—too early or too late. For example, new maps reveal that spring is 13 days late in Sacramento, California but two weeks early in Richmond, Virginia. And that could be a problem because plants and animals use environmental cues, like temperature, to know when to flower, migrate, breed, or emerge from hibernation.

So when the seasons are thrown off, what happens to those natural rhythms that once flowed together seamlessly? Guest host Shahla Farzan talks with Dr. David Inouye, professor emeritus at the University of Maryland and a researcher at the Rocky Mountain Biological Station, and Dr. Theresa Crimmins, director of the USA National Phenology Network and research professor at the University of Arizona. They discuss the variability in seasons, and the cascade of effects these changes can have on ecosystems.

An animated map shows that spring is becoming earlier for more of the southeast united states each year, and later for the southwest united states each year
Spring first bloom index anomaly. Spring bloom has also arrived in southern states, days to weeks early in the Southeast, and days to over a week late in the Southwest. Credit: USA National Phenology Network, University of Arizona, www.usanpn.org

Help Monitor Change

Anyone can help document changes in the seasons and their effect on wildlife by making observations of nature. Check out the following longstanding monitoring projects that are looking for community scientists just like you:

Segment Guests

David Inouye

David Inouye is a professor emeritus at the University of Maryland and a principal investigator at the Rocky Mountain Biological Station in Paonia, Colorado.

Theresa Crimmins

Theresa Crimmins is director of the USA National Phenology Network and a research professor at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

