The climate is changing, and so is the U.S. government’s approach to it. The Biden White House has made the climate crisis a high priority, and has created several new positions focused on climate science.

One of those new climate posts can be found at the space agency NASA. While rockets and Mars rovers may seem far removed from climate issues, NASA is actually the lead federal agency in climate observations, with a fleet of satellites tracking everything from sea temperature to CO2 levels to chlorophyll.

Ira talks with Gavin Schmidt, who has recently been named in an acting role to be the senior climate advisor for NASA. He’s also director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York. They discuss upcoming climate-focused NASA programs, last week’s cold weather in Texas, and the challenge of making better decisions in an uncertain climate future.

Explore and share NASA’s Images of Change, which shows the environment in flux, and is a great way to dive into a small subset of NASA huge catalog of observations. Contribute to climate observations! Join Project Budburst from the Chicago Botanical Garden and help further our understanding of how changes to the climate affect the natural world.

Further Reading

Learn more about NASA’s research on climate change.