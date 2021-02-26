February 26, 2021

featured segment
The Aftermath Of Texas’ Winter Storm
While power has been mostly restored, journalists report Texans are now facing water shortages, housing damage, and crop losses.
11:47
Does A Vaccine Help You If You’ve Already Had COVID-19?
Recent studies showing that a single dose of vaccine could boost immunity for former COVID-19 patients.
15:01
Keeping An Eye On The Climate, From Space
As the government focuses more attention on climate issues, NASA has appointed a ‘senior climate advisor.’
1:50
A SciFri Soundscape Of The Red Planet
The Perseverance rover recently sent back audio of Martian wind. We investigated what Earth sounds would sound like on the Red Planet.
11:49
Memory And The Dreaming Mind
What role does sleep play in memory? Researchers look to lucid dreams for clues.
9:07
Progress In Considering Sex As A Biological Variable
Five years ago, NIH asked researchers to include how the sex of mice affects the outcome of pre-clinical research. One team member discusses what’s changed—and what lies ahead.
7:41
The Problem With ‘Parachute Science’
In Indonesia, close to half of published studies on coral reefs included no local scientists, causing researchers to reexamine practices.
16:16
The Global COVID-19 Supply Problem
An unfair vaccine rollout is threatening global health—and could prolong the pandemic for everyone.
16:34
