February 26, 2021

While power has been mostly restored, journalists report Texans are now facing water shortages, housing damage, and crop losses. Plus, a conversation with NASA’s first Senior Climate Advisor. And, in a study straight out of “Inception,” scientists find a way to communicate with lucid dreamers.

The Aftermath Of Texas’ Winter Storm

