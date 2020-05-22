 05/22/2020

Environmental Protection Apocalypse: What’s Happening to the EPA?

33:28 minutes

a white stone building with large pillars and an american flag and a white flag that shows the symbol of the environmental protection agency
Credit: Shutterstock

a stylized version of the earth with cloudsThis story is part of Degrees Of Change, a series that explores the problem of climate change and how we as a planet are adapting to it. Tell us how you or your community are responding to climate change here.

The Trump administration is in the process of reversing nearly 100 environmental rules and regulations—threatening air, water, and public health. For example, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has relaxed enforcement for air pollution violations, allowing emissions to continue unchecked during the spread of a respiratory illness.

We’ve never seen anything like the systematic rollback of all things environmental the way we have in this administration,” says David Uhlmann, director of the Environmental Law and Policy Program and the University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor.

A History Of Environmental Policy

Uhlmann looks back to years leading up to the push in pollution regulation in the U.S. and the establishment of the EPA in the 1970s. Some of the most catastrophic pollution events in U.S. history inspired the environmental protection efforts, from the historic Cuyahoga River fires in Ohio to the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill.

“I look at this decade, at both the challenges we face and the opportunities before us, and I’m reminded of the 1970s,” Uhlmann says. “I think we can, indeed we must, come together again around environmental issues, recognize the fact that there is no planet B. There’s nowhere else for us to go.”

The Public Health Challenge Of Our Time

Air pollution is extremely harmful to human health, especially for children. Not only do these emissions exacerbate respiratory problems, they’re linked to asthma, ADHD, depression, and low birth weight in children. Gina McCarthy, president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council and former EPA administrator, calls climate change “the biggest public health challenge of our time.”

“There is no planet B. There’s nowhere else for us to go.”

On top of this, climate change does not impact everyone equally. Low-income communities are especially vulnerable to this kind of pollution, risks that are expected to get worse as climate change continues.

“It’s very important to be aware of how much more affected children, everyone in low income communities, and communities of color have been,” says Frederica Perera, founding director of the Center for Children’s Environmental Health at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. “They have suffered disproportionate exposure to air pollution and they’re more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change as well.”

In this chapter of Degrees of Change, Uhlmann discusses the history of environmental regulations, and how we got here. Then later in the segment, McCarthy and Perera talk about the link between EPA rollbacks, climate change, and public health. 

Something You Can Do 🏛

  1. Explore or join youth climate movements. Youth-led climate change movements and protests have been heating up. McCarthy encourages researching local community groups or movements like Fridays For Future and the Sunrise Movement for more resources about the environmental policy and action.
  2. Check up on the climate policies of your candidates. Understanding the climate and energy policies candidates running for office plan to rollout can also help inform and empower you, says McCarthy. See a table of the 2020 U.S. presidential candidates’ stances on climate issues from the nonprofit research group, Resources for the Future.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

David Uhlmann

David Uhlmann is director of the Environmental Law and Policy Program at the University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Gina McCarthy

Gina McCarthy is president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council and a former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator. She’s based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Frederica Perera

Frederica Perera is director of the Center for Children’s Environmental Health at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York, New York.

Segment Transcript

