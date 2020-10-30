Worried About Fading COVID-19 Antibodies? Not So Fast.

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

As COVID-19 cases continue to set records, including nearly 90,000 new cases recorded Thursday alone, new research on the rapid decline of antibodies in recovering patients may look like even more bad news. But according to experts on the immune system, the findings, from the Imperial College of London’s REACT study, should be viewed with some skepticism in light of how antibody production in the body comes in waves—which may not have been accounted for in this work.

Yasmin Tayag of Medium’s OneZero explains more about measuring a complicated immune response. Plus why the Moon’s recent water discoveries is both old and new, and the agricultural potential of livestock “super daddies.”