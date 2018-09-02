Farewell, ‘Frankenstein’

This segment is part of our winter Book Club conversation about Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein. Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or call our special voicemail at 567-243-2456.

You read Mary Shelley’s 200-year-old novel Frankenstein. You mulled over bioethics, science, and Victor Frankenstein’s choices. You pondered Silicon Valley, modern Frankenstein’s monsters, and the real science of Shelley’s era. You called our voicemail. (Oh, did you ever call our voicemail.)

Five weeks and one novel later, the Science Friday Book Club gathers ‘round to close the book on Mary Shelley’s classic work of science fiction and horror. Bioethicist Josephine Johnston, science fiction and fantasy author Elizabeth Bear, and Science Friday Book Club captain Christie Taylor join Ira to chat about the book’s fabulous origins (Mary Shelley was just 18 when she wrote Frankenstein!) and lingering influence on modern science fiction. They contemplate one last question: What modern monsters can we avoid by learning a thing or two from Victor’s mistakes?

