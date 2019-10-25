 10/25/2019

The Tangled Lives Of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider

33:23 minutes

Untangle the mysteries behind spider silk genetics in the latest video in our series, The Macroscope. This story is available in Spanish.

a camera slowly pans across a spider clinging to a web
Credit: Luke Groskin © Science Friday

Spiders were one of the first animals to evolve on land. And over the span of 400 million years of speciation and evolution, they’ve learned some amazing tricks. One of their trademarks? The strong, sticky substance that we call silk—every spider produces it, whether for weaving webs, wrapping prey, or even leaving trails on the ground for potential mates. 

But every silk is unique, each with different chemistry and different physical properties. Even a single spider web may use multiple kinds of silk. So how did spiders develop these wondrous fibers?

Cheryl Hayashi at the American Museum of Natural History shares her research into the variety of spider silks and the genomic clues to their origins. 

a black and white scene of a web woven between two twigs. a fly gets caught in the web and a spider in the left corner of the web unleashes a coil and the web releases around the fly, capturing it
A fly hits the web of the triangle weaver spider (Hyptiotes cavatus), and the spider releases the coil of slack silk and the web. Credit: Sarah Han

Spiders are also masters at manipulating their silk into high-energy weapons. Sarah Han at the University of Akron spins a tale about the triangle weaver spider, which can use its web as a catapult to effectively entangle prey.

two photos. on the left is a a mass of tan spiders. they are a colony together, with a larger spider on the left and a bunch of smaller baby spiders to the right. the second photo is of spiders cluster together feeding on prey. a larger spider lingers on the left
Two snapshots of family life in the huntsman spider household (Delena cancerides). Credit: Linda Rayor

Plus, while most spiders are solitary predators who will eat other spiders, a small number of species are social, living in colonies with siblings and parents. Linda Rayor at Cornell University peers into the lives of giant huntsman spiders and asks why some are so uncharacteristically cuddly. 

We asked you to show us the friendly spiders that have taken up residence in your homes and gardens. Here are a few of your crafty cobweb companions below!

See the full thread of spider buddies on Twitter!

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Cheryl Hayashi

Cheryl Hayashi is a curator and professor of Comparative Biology at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, New York.

Sarah Han

Sarah Han is a PhD candidate in Integrative Biology and Biomimicry at the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio.

Linda Rayor

Linda Rayor is a Senior Lecturer and Senior Research Assistant in Entomology at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Lauren J. Young

Lauren J. Young is Science Friday’s digital producer. When she’s not shelving books as a library assistant, she’s adding to her impressive Pez dispenser collection.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

