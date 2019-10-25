The Tangled Lives Of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider
33:23 minutes
Untangle the mysteries behind spider silk genetics in the latest video in our series, The Macroscope. This story is available in Spanish.
Spiders were one of the first animals to evolve on land. And over the span of 400 million years of speciation and evolution, they’ve learned some amazing tricks. One of their trademarks? The strong, sticky substance that we call silk—every spider produces it, whether for weaving webs, wrapping prey, or even leaving trails on the ground for potential mates.
But every silk is unique, each with different chemistry and different physical properties. Even a single spider web may use multiple kinds of silk. So how did spiders develop these wondrous fibers?
Cheryl Hayashi at the American Museum of Natural History shares her research into the variety of spider silks and the genomic clues to their origins.
Spiders are also masters at manipulating their silk into high-energy weapons. Sarah Han at the University of Akron spins a tale about the triangle weaver spider, which can use its web as a catapult to effectively entangle prey.
Plus, while most spiders are solitary predators who will eat other spiders, a small number of species are social, living in colonies with siblings and parents. Linda Rayor at Cornell University peers into the lives of giant huntsman spiders and asks why some are so uncharacteristically cuddly.
We asked you to show us the friendly spiders that have taken up residence in your homes and gardens. Here are a few of your crafty cobweb companions below!
Do you have a spider friend living in your home or garden? Send us a picture for this week’s show!
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.