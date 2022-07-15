Gene Editing Is Easy—And A Crime—In This New Techno Thriller Book

Welcome to the SciFri Book Club about Upgrade by Blake Crouch. There’s lots of ways to participate: Read the book, listen to our interview with the author, join our online community space, or send a voice message at (646) 767-6532 or on the SciFri VoxPop app.

Logan Ramsay wakes up one morning and feels different. It’s not allergies, and it’s not the flu. If anything, he feels sharper: He needs less sleep, and can multitask and read at lightning speed.

What’s going on with him? It turns out his genome has been hacked: tiny changes were made to his DNA to make him a bit of a superhuman. But at what cost?

This is the plot of Upgrade, Science Friday’s next book club pick, and a new science fiction novel that mixes real science concepts—notably CRISPR—with a fast-paced plot. It’s written by author Blake Crouch, who was inspired to write the book in part because of a Science Friday appearance in 2016. It’s also our current book club pick.

Blake joins Ira to discuss a future where gene editing is used to hack drugs, people, and animals, and how far off we are from the book’s climate disaster surveillance state.

