 02/19/2021

Fish Versus Feather: Georgia’s Salt Marsh Smackdown

11:50 minutes

two small birds with feathers that appear slightly damp sit on branches and among blades of grass
Seaside sparrow fledglings in coastal marshes in Brunswick, Georgia. Credit: Elizabeth Hunter

At Science Friday, we love a smackdown, whether it’s a debate over which mammal has better sonar—dolphins versus bats—or which planet is the best to host signs of life—Mars or Venus? But when it comes to fish versus birds, we don’t need to manufacture drama. Nature gave us its own.

Corina Newsome, a graduate student at Georgia Southern University, was studying how seaside sparrows adapt to nest flooding, an environment where the most likely predators are animals like minks and raccoons. That’s when she caught on film a very unusual interaction: A fish entered a sparrow’s nest, and killed one of the new hatchlings.

Newsome joins Ira to explain what she saw, and how climate change is helping to turn the tables on this predator-prey relationship.

Further Reading

  • Learn more about the Hunter Lab at Georgia Southern University.
  • Check out the full study on the Wilson Journal of Ornithology.

Segment Guests

Corina Newsome

Corina Newsome is the co-organizer of #BlackBirdersWeek, Community Engagement Manager for Georgia Audubon, and a Masters student in Biology at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia.

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

