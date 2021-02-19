At Science Friday, we love a smackdown, whether it’s a debate over which mammal has better sonar—dolphins versus bats—or which planet is the best to host signs of life—Mars or Venus? But when it comes to fish versus birds, we don’t need to manufacture drama. Nature gave us its own.

Corina Newsome, a graduate student at Georgia Southern University, was studying how seaside sparrows adapt to nest flooding, an environment where the most likely predators are animals like minks and raccoons. That’s when she caught on film a very unusual interaction: A fish entered a sparrow’s nest, and killed one of the new hatchlings.



Newsome joins Ira to explain what she saw, and how climate change is helping to turn the tables on this predator-prey relationship.

A Mummichog is depredating a Seaside Sparrow in the nest! This predator-prey interaction was made possible by nest flooding…which is expected to increase with sea level rise.. pic.twitter.com/c00D4XMIZb — Corina Newsome (@hood_naturalist) February 10, 2021

Further Reading

Learn more about the Hunter Lab at Georgia Southern University.

Check out the full study on the Wilson Journal of Ornithology.