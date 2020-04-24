 04/24/2020

Thirty Years Of Stardom

17:15 minutes

an image of a spiral galaxy
This image of a majestic spiral galaxy launches Hubble’s 30th anniversary year. The galaxy is more than double the size of the Milky Way. Credit: NASA, ESA and B. Holwerda (University of Louisville)

Think about the breathtaking images you’ve seen of space—swirling, multicolor galaxies, shining star clusters, and far-off planets. There’s a good chance these photos were taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched into space 30 years ago today. 

Over these decades, Hubble has helped researchers better understand space mysteries, like black holes, warped space, exoplanets, and the expansion of the universe. While it had a rough beginning—it was deployed with a miscalibrated mirror—Hubble has long maintained its status as the premiere telescope. 

Joining Ira to celebrate this anniversary is Dr. Jennifer Wiseman, senior project scientist for the Hubble Space Telescope in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Segment Guests

Jennifer Wiseman

Jennifer Wiseman is the senior project scientist for the Hubble Space Telescope at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

