 01/06/2023

By Hiding Their Blood, These Frogs Pull Off The Ultimate Disappearing Act

6:52 minutes

The light outlines of two glass frogs seen through a leaf, with an opaque oval pouch shape in their centers.
A pair of mating glassfrogs sleep together on a leaf. © Jesse Delia
Three frog outlines that reveal the color of the leaf behind them, except for opaque black eyes and centers.
A group of glassfrogs sleeping together upside down on a leaf. © Jesse Delia

Glass frogs have a superpower: If you look at them from above, they look like regular green frogs. But if you flip one over, you can see right into their bodies: hearts, intestines, bones, and all. 

As these frogs doze off, however, something changes: They disappear. Well, almost. A new study shows that the frogs can hide their red blood cells as they sleep, becoming expert camouflagers. 

Dr. Carlos Taboada, a biologist at Duke University, is a co-author on this study and he joins Ira to talk about the glass frogs’ tricks.

Segment Guests

Carlos Taboada

Dr. Carlos Taboada is a biologist at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

