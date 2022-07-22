 07/22/2022

Earth Faces A Global Heat Wave

12:12 minutes

a young white man reading by a fountain during the hot weather in Paris France.
Someone cooling off in Paris during Europe’s heat wave, taken on July 19, 2022. Credit: Shutterstock

Temperatures are higher than normal for much of the planet this week—and while the heat wave in Europe has had much of the attention, over 100 million Americans in 28 states were under extreme heat advisories this week. 

Yasmin Tayag, a freelance science editor and writer based in New York, joins Ira to talk about the global heat wave and other stories from the week in science—including the president’s COVID diagnosis, an uptick in drug-resistant infections, and the question of whether previously uninfected people are “sitting ducks” when it comes to new COVID variants.

They’ll also tackle some lighter topics, including new studies of how an elephant’s trunk works, and the genetics of how penguins came to prefer colder climates.

Segment Guests

Yasmin Tayag

Yasmin Tayag is a freelance science editor and writer based in New York, New York.

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

