 01/22/2021

Greenland’s Microbial Melt-Down

6:57 minutes

an aerial view of a glacier's movement and its deposit melt
Meltwater lakes form on the surface of Greenland’s Petermann Glacier, June 2019. Credit: NASA/USGS

The Greenland ice sheet covers nearly 700,000 square miles—three times the size of Texas. The ice sheet is estimated to have lost nearly 4 trillion tons of ice in the past three decades. A team of researchers recently investigated how the bacteria in the sediments on the ice sheet could be contributing to the melting of the ice. Their results were published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters

Producer Alexa Lim talks to glaciologist Asa Rennermalm about how the mix of bacteria and sediments can darken the ice, impacting how the ice sheet melts.

Segment Guests

Asa Rennermalm

Asa Rennermalm is an associate professor of Geography at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

