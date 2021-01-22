Greenland’s Microbial Melt-Down

The Greenland ice sheet covers nearly 700,000 square miles—three times the size of Texas. The ice sheet is estimated to have lost nearly 4 trillion tons of ice in the past three decades. A team of researchers recently investigated how the bacteria in the sediments on the ice sheet could be contributing to the melting of the ice. Their results were published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Producer Alexa Lim talks to glaciologist Asa Rennermalm about how the mix of bacteria and sediments can darken the ice, impacting how the ice sheet melts.

