Greenland’s Microbial Melt-Down
6:57 minutes
6:57 minutes
The Greenland ice sheet covers nearly 700,000 square miles—three times the size of Texas. The ice sheet is estimated to have lost nearly 4 trillion tons of ice in the past three decades. A team of researchers recently investigated how the bacteria in the sediments on the ice sheet could be contributing to the melting of the ice. Their results were published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.
Producer Alexa Lim talks to glaciologist Asa Rennermalm about how the mix of bacteria and sediments can darken the ice, impacting how the ice sheet melts.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Asa Rennermalm is an associate professor of Geography at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.