 10/14/2022

A Taste Of New York In A Hyper-Local Beer

16:21 minutes

a closeup of a beer can. on the label is a old-school microphone with cartoon eyes looking to the left, it is also whistling. Behind it is a field of plants and a city skyline. the can says 'sixpoint brewery' and a speech bubble coming from the microphone says 'a collab with science friday!'
A sneak peek at the label for the Sixpoint Brewery beer created in collaboration with Science Friday.

If you’re a person who enjoys beer, you’ve likely been aware of the craft beer boom of the last couple of decades. India Pale Ales, or IPAs, have become some of the most popular types of beer brewed in local breweries. But it doesn’t get more local than a type of beer that most people have never heard of: the gruit. 

The gruit traces its origins back to the 11th century. Historically, instead of hops, brewers used herbs and spices native to wherever they lived. This results in a flavorful beer that changes taste depending on the plant life in the region.

Fast forward a few hundred years to now, and you’ll find brewers getting back to this hyper-local brewing tradition. Those brewers include Isaac Patient, head brewer of Sixpoint Brewery in Brooklyn, New York. His team partnered with Saara Nafici and Brendan Parker at Red Hook Farms to procure four key herbs for the brew: rosemary, tarragon, lemongrass, and mugwort. 

an older white man holding a small beer glass wearing a black t-shirt that says 'science friday.' next to him stands a white man with a large goatee. a woman to the left wears a mask and holds a large microphone pointed at them
Ira and Isaac Patient, Head Brewer at Sixpoint Brewing, taste a new beer with created by Sixpoint Brewery. Credit: Arin Sang-urai

The two Red Hook establishments also partnered with Science Friday to bring this medieval, hyper-local beer to local listeners. They’re calling the result “A Field Story,” and it’s an herbal, flavorful beer unlike anything Ira Flatow and guest host Kathleen Davis have tasted.

an event poster with a whisting cartoon microphone with eyes. the text reads: 'sixpoint + science friday present...a field story. mix and mingle with the scifri and sixpoint teams november 10, 2022 sixpoint at city point 445 gold street, brooklyn, nyc free and open to the publicWe’re hosting an event with Sixpoint Brewery on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6 to 9PM at the Sixpoint Taproom at City Point in Brooklyn, NY. Or, check out some behind-the-scenes photos of Ira Flatow visiting the Brooklyn brewery below.

RSVP and save the date for our upcoming event with Sixpoint!


If the ticket embed above is not working, you can RSVP directly on Eventbrite.

a young woman wearing a mask holds up a microphone to man, we can only see his back. standing in front of him is an older white man laughing
Ira Flatow stands facing Isaac Patient, Head Brewer at Sixpoint Brewing, with producer Kathleen Davis ready with the microphone. Credit: Arin Sang-urai

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Brendan Parker

Brendan Parker is the farm manager at the Red Hook Initiative in Brooklyn, New York.

More From Guest
Saara Nafici

Saara Nafici is the director of Red Hook Farms in Brooklyn, New York.

More From Guest
Isaac Patient

Isaac Patient is the head brewer at the Sixpoint Brewery in Brooklyn, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Diana Montano

Diana Montano is the Experiences Manager at Science Friday, where she creates live events and partnerships to delight and engage audiences in the world of science.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Under The Influence Of Beer Foam

A team of fluid mechanics researchers at Princeton University dive into the anti-sloshing physics of foam.

Read More

World-Class Tips For The Home Fermenter

The ‘Noma Guide to Fermentation’ reveals the secrets to fermentation.

Read More