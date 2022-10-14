If you’re a person who enjoys beer, you’ve likely been aware of the craft beer boom of the last couple of decades. India Pale Ales, or IPAs, have become some of the most popular types of beer brewed in local breweries. But it doesn’t get more local than a type of beer that most people have never heard of: the gruit.

The gruit traces its origins back to the 11th century. Historically, instead of hops, brewers used herbs and spices native to wherever they lived. This results in a flavorful beer that changes taste depending on the plant life in the region.

Fast forward a few hundred years to now, and you’ll find brewers getting back to this hyper-local brewing tradition. Those brewers include Isaac Patient, head brewer of Sixpoint Brewery in Brooklyn, New York. His team partnered with Saara Nafici and Brendan Parker at Red Hook Farms to procure four key herbs for the brew: rosemary, tarragon, lemongrass, and mugwort.

The two Red Hook establishments also partnered with Science Friday to bring this medieval, hyper-local beer to local listeners. They’re calling the result “A Field Story,” and it’s an herbal, flavorful beer unlike anything Ira Flatow and guest host Kathleen Davis have tasted.

We're hosting an event with Sixpoint Brewery on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6 to 9PM at the Sixpoint Taproom at City Point in Brooklyn, NY. Or, check out some behind-the-scenes photos of Ira Flatow visiting the Brooklyn brewery below.

