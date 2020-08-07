 08/07/2020

NYC Health Commissioner Steps Down After Butting Heads With Mayor

11:40 minutes

a woman and a man on a panel speaking
Former New York City health commissioner Oxiris Barbot (left) and Mayor Bill de Blasio (right). Taken in 2018. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office

It’s been a busy week for science news. Cities are still grappling with COVID-19, and in New York City, previously the country’s largest coronavirus hotspot, health commissioner Oxiris Barbot has resigned. She cited Mayor Bill de Blasio’s handling of the pandemic as her reason for doing so, issuing a scathing statement on her way out the door. Barbot is just one of the many health officials around the country who have butted heads with the politicians that oversee them during the pandemic.

And across the world, devastating explosions in Beirut, Lebanon have injured thousands and killed several dozen. As officials piece together why this happened, they’re pointing to a warehouse of ammonium nitrate as the source of the blasts. 

Joining Ira to talk about these stories, and other science news of the week, is Sophie Bushwick, technology editor at Scientific American in New York, New York.

