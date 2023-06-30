 06/30/2023

Remembering Engineer And Author Henry Petroski

a black and white historical image of a suspension bridge, the brooklyn bridge in new york
The Brooklyn Bridge in 1915. Credit: Library of Congress/Public Domain

Last week the world watched as rescuers from across the globe searched for a tiny experimental submersible that had disappeared, carrying five people on a dive to the wreck of the R.M.S. Titanic. That search turned out, sadly, to be in vain. The Titan submersible is believed to have imploded in the North Atlantic, killing all aboard. 

The intersection of design, engineering, and human risk-taking is a recurring theme throughout modern history. One of the finest chroniclers of those tales was Henry Petroski, who died earlier this month at the age of 81. He was a professor of engineering and history at Duke University, and author of many books. Petroski was known for his critical eye and insightful view of various missteps and faults in pursuit of progress—from improving bridge designs for safety to the tragic loss of the space shuttles Challenger and Columbia. Some called Petroski the “poet laureate of technology” for his prolific writings on everything from the design of bridges to the fabrication of pencils.

In this recording from 2012, Ira Flatow spoke with the late professor Petroski about engineering failures, and humanity’s follies. 

Segment Guests

Henry Petroski

Henry Petroski was a professor of civil engineering and history at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

