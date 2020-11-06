Gathering Together (Carefully) For A Pandemic Holiday

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

The winter holidays hinge on gatherings of multiple generations of family and friends, indoors, for long periods of time. These are all factors that increase the risk of spreading COVID-19, or unintentionally infecting your loved ones. The CDC now defines a “close contact” as spending 15 minutes within less than 6 feet of an infected person, over the course of 24 hours—encompassing pretty much any holiday gathering.

With Thanksgiving looming, new cases are setting records all over the country, and mayors like New York’s Bill de Blasio are urging people not to travel. Many are rightfully now weighing whether they can in good conscience get together.

“This year I’m not so sure if I am going to spend Christmas alone or not.”

— Tula, SciFri Listener

Some epidemiologists, including Anthony Fauci, aren’t outright telling people to cancel their holiday plans, even as they worry about a further surge in the pandemic tied to winter gathering. But if you do choose to travel, there are things you can do to reduce the risk you’re taking, like isolating before you go, getting your flu shot, and taking well-timed COVID-19 tests.

Science journalist Kate Baggaley and epidemiologist Julia Marcus discuss how to identify the risks you might encounter, and minimizing those risks you can control—like the choice between driving and flying, how much faith to put in coronavirus testing, and indoor versus outdoor spaces.

What You Said

We asked about your safety concerns and holiday travel plans on the SciFri VoxPop app. Here’s what you shared.

Scott L. from North Scituate, Rhode Island

We have young kids and we normally have my parents and my sister over for Thanksgiving and for Christmas. But this year, even if they quarantined or got a single test, the concerns about not catching a possible infection with a single test and the issues with asymptomatic spread just make it too dangerous. We’ve decided to not see each other at all other than video calls.

Jan Marie from Denver, Colorado

I would like to encourage everyone to stay home this Christmas season and give our healthcare workers a break. We don’t need to overrun our hospitals and make life difficult for all of those people. I know three nurses who would really appreciate it.

“We’ve decided to not see each other at all other than video calls.”

— Scott L., SciFri Listener

Chris from the Bay Area, California

I’m only traveling about 50 miles to my kids’ house. We keep a low profile and don’t visit elsewhere if possible.

Tula from Detroit, Michigan

This year the only family I still have contact with and would want to see me for the holidays live in Florida. I live in Detroit and I would love to see them. And any other year I jumped at the chance to take a road trip down there. But this year I’m not so sure if I am going to spend Christmas alone or not. I’m not really sure what to do and I wish I knew what to do to stay safe and have a happy holiday season.