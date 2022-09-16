This Astrophysicist Holds Star Data In The Palm Of Her Hand
8:53 minutes
When you look into the sky, the space between stars looks empty and void—but it isn’t. That’s where stars are born. And since astronomers and astrophysicists can’t reach these stellar nurseries, they rely on data collected by telescopes to peer into space.
But what if you could hold part of the galaxy in their hands? Or peer into an orb and see the birthplace of stars? By combining astrophysics and art, that’s exactly what Dr. Nia Imara does. She’s a visual artist and assistant professor of astronomy at UC Santa Cruz, based in Santa Cruz, California. Imara talks with Ira about studying stellar nurseries, how she creates stellar nursery spheres, and what she can learn from holding them in her hand.
Dr. Nia Imara is a visual artist and an assistant professor of Astronomy at the University of California, Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz, California.
