 09/20/2019

How Would Humanity Survive A Sci-Fi Disaster?

23:47 minutes

abstract planet shooting blue rays out of it on inky black background
Credit: Shutterstock

Self-driving car technology is getting closer to hitting the highway, but what will happen when these automated cars rule the road? There have been debates about the costs and benefits of the ‘Internet of Things,’ when all of our devices will be seamlessly connected… but how would society function if our online network was completely wiped out? And how far off are we from, say, a real-life Jurassic Park?

In The Day It Finally Happens: Alien Contact, Dinosaur Parks, Immortal Humans—and Other Possible Phenomena, journalist Mike Pearl joins Ira to talk about the science behind these not-too-distant disaster scenarios, and imagines what the world and society might look like in the apocalypses. Read an excerpt from The Day it Finally Happens.

Further Reading:

Segment Guests

Mike Pearl

Mike Pearl is a journalist and author of The Day It Finally Happens: Alien Contact, Dinosaur Parks, Immortal Humans―and Other Possible Phenomena.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

