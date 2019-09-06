 09/06/2019

Widening The Lens On A More Inclusive Science

33:34 minutes

Learn more about indigenous astronomy and the efforts to recognize it in North America.

an indigenous man with a laser pointer, pointing our indigenous constellations on a projection
Photo by Christie Taylor.

In 2012, the Obama administration projected that the United States would need to add an additional 1 million college graduates in STEM fields per year for the next ten years to keep up with projected growth in the need for science and technology expertise. At the same time, though, native Americans and other indigenous groups are underrepresented in the sciences, making up only 0.2% of the STEM workforce in 2014, despite being 2% of the total population of the United States. Why are indigenous people still underrepresented in science?

Ira speaks with astrophysicist Annette Lee and anthropologist Kim TallBear about the historical role of science and observation in indigenous communities, and how Western scientific culture can leave out other voices. They also discuss the solutions: What does an inclusive scientific enterprise look like, and how could we get there?

Considering a broader definition of science, we asked our audience how they define science, in its most distilled form. You too can join the conversation on our SciFri Voxpop app.


Transcript: Ronnie: My personal understanding of science is the rational approach to acquiring and reevaluating knowledge. Barry: Science is a response to the human experience of wonder. Tom: I define science as investigating your curiosity by using the scientific method to prove or disprove your expectations. Randy: Science comes from the Latin word “scio” which means to know, knowledge, or to learn. Linda: I always get a bit frustrated when I hear definitions of science that exclude indigenous knowledge and native ways of knowing and understanding the universe. I’m an indigenous scientist and I value empirism, experimentation, data, observation, and objectivity just as much as my non-indigenous colleagues. However, as an indigenous scientist, I never forget about the importance of spirit, dreams, visions, and intuition as tools for attaining scientific knowledge. To be clear, I don’t think that Western scientists are somehow above all of this. I just think that they’re not as likely to admit that native ways of knowing are just as valid as the methodologies they’ve been taught through a Western worldview.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Annette Lee

Annette Lee is an artist and an associate professor of Astronomy at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

More From Guest
Kim TallBear
Kim TallBear is the Canada Research Chair for Indigenous Peoples, Technoscience and the Environment at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Daniel Peterschmidt

Daniel Peterschmidt is a digital producer and composes music for Science Friday’s podcast, Undiscovered. His D&D character is a clumsy bard named Chip Chap Chopman.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Relearning The Star Stories Of Indigenous Peoples

How the lost constellations of indigenous North Americans can connect culture, science, and inspire the next generation of scientists.

Read More