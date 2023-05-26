 05/26/2023

The Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Debate Keeps Pecking Away

11:58 minutes

a color illustration of a striking woodpecker with a bright red plumage on its crown that forms a tip upwards. the body has a band of white feathers from the neck all the way down to its feathers, while the bulk of the rest of its body is black. it sits perches on a tree. in the background are two other woodpeckers of the same species
An illustration of the ivory-billed woodpecker, featured in the 1825 book, “The birds of North America.” Credit: Biodiversity Heritage Library/Public Domain

Every so often, there’s a claim that the ivory-billed woodpecker is back from the dead. Pixelated videos go viral, blurry photos make the front page, and birders flock to the woods to get a glimpse of the ghost bird. 

Last week, a controversial paper claimed there’s reason to believe that the lost bird lives. The authors say they have evidence, including video footage, that the bird still flies. The paper is ruffling feathers among the birding and research community. 

A recent peer-reviewed paper included this video as evidence that the ivory-billed woodpecker is still alive. A small bird darts across the bottom of the frame from left to right. 

This debate has been going on for decades, but the American Birding Association categorizes the bird as probably or actually extinct,and its last verified sighting was in 1944.

So is it any different this time? And what do we make of the claims that keep cropping up?

Guest host Flora Lichtman talks all things ivory-billed with Michael Retter, editor of the magazines North American Birds and Special Issues of Birding, from the American Birding Association. 

For more, listen to Lichtman’s NPR segment about the bird from 2011. 

colored illustrations of two bird heads. both birds are red, white, and black, but they have distinctly different features. the bird on the left has a shorter crown of red feathers and a black bill that is shorter. the bird on the right has a much larger beak that is more tan in color. it also has a more pronounced pointed red plumage on its crown
Left is an illustration of the pileated woodpecker, another species that is commonly mistaken for the ivory-billed woodpecker, illustrated on the right. From the book “American ornithology; or, The natural history of the birds of the United States.” Credit: Biodiversity Heritage Library/Public Domain

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Michael Retter

Michael Retter is editor of the magazines North American Birds and Special Issues of Birding for the American Birding Association. He’s based in Fort Worth, Texas.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Flora Lichtman

Flora Lichtman was the host of the podcast Every Little Thing. She’s a former Science Friday multimedia producer.

Explore More

Bringing Back An Endangered Crow

How researchers are working to save a nearly extinct Hawaiian crow, the ʻAlalā.

Read More

Who Killed The Passenger Pigeon?

Possibly the most abundant bird ever to live, the passenger pigeon was surprisingly low on genetic diversity.

Read More