 09/17/2021

NASA Scientist Answers Kids’ Questions About The Mars Rover

4:07 minutes

It was big news last week when the Mars rover Perseverance collected its first rock samples.

And just in time, we invited young listeners in our audience to ask research scientist Katie Stack Morgan of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory some of their most pressing questions about the Mars 2020 mission. Questions like, “How do samples get back to Earth from Mars?” And, “How does Perseverance dust itself off… if it can?”

Segment Guests

Katie Stack Morgan

Katie Stack Morgan is a research scientist at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

