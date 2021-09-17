NASA Scientist Answers Kids’ Questions About The Mars Rover
4:07 minutes
It was big news last week when the Mars rover Perseverance collected its first rock samples.
And just in time, we invited young listeners in our audience to ask research scientist Katie Stack Morgan of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory some of their most pressing questions about the Mars 2020 mission. Questions like, “How do samples get back to Earth from Mars?” And, “How does Perseverance dust itself off… if it can?”
Katie Stack Morgan is a research scientist at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
