 06/17/2022

FDA Approves COVID Vaccines For Kids Under Five

12:24 minutes

a calm child receiving a flu shot
Credit: CNK02, via Shutterstock.

Parents of young kids may finally breathe a big sigh of relief.  

On Friday the FDA granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines for kids under the age of five. The agency approved a two-dose regimen from biotech firm Moderna and three-dose regimen from Pfizer. Small children could begin getting vaccinated as early as next week.

Umair Irfan, staff writer at Vox, joins Ira to talk about COVID vaccines for little kids, the largest forest fire in New Mexico’s history and a google engineer who claims an AI chatbot is sentient and more.

Segment Guests

Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

