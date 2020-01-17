Researchers have used artificial intelligence methods to design ‘living robots,’ made from two types of frog cells. The ‘xenobots,’ named for the Xenopus genus of frogs, can move, push objects, and potentially carry materials from one place to another—though the researchers acknowledge that much additional work would need to be done to make the xenobots into a practical tool.

The work was done both in computer simulations and in actual living frog tissue. First, a series of computer algorithms attempted to design a structure built out of two types of frog cells—skin cells, which are mainly static and structural, and heart cells, which can contract. A physics simulation then tested those structures to see which might have the desired function. Cell structures that showed promise were kept and randomly tweaked, while those that didn’t work were discarded. After thousands of iterations of this process, a skilled microsurgeon sculpted some of the structures out of collections of developing frog stem cells—cutting away in some areas and cauterizing together in others—to produce approximations of the computer-generated designs. The researchers then tested the behavior of the structures, each containing around 20,000 cells, in the real world, and used data from those tests to refine their algorithms still further.

The research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Josh Bongard, a professor of computer science at the University of Vermont and co-author of the report, joins Ira to talk about designing cell-based structures and next steps for the technology.

