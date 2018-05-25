Bringing Electronic Health Records Into The Modern Age

In recent years, medical providers have largely moved away from scrawled paper charts to electronic health records—a switchover spurred both by a 2014 federal mandate and by the promise of better record-keeping, sharing of records, and portability. But writing in the New England Journal of Medicine, a team of researchers argues that the transformation of medical records hasn’t gone far enough.

While there has been widespread adoption of electronic health records, most are just static, flat translations of the format of the old fashioned paper file. If we can subscribe to specific categories of news online, the researchers say, why shouldn’t medical specialists be able to subscribe to a given patient’s medical records to get updates and alerts of specific interest to them? Why shouldn’t medical teams be able to get notifications and share information when patients needing special care plans arrive at the hospital?

Dr. Katherine Choi of the Penn Medicine Center for Health Care Innovation joins Ira to talk about ways that electronic health records could be improved.