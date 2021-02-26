 02/26/2021

Memory And The Dreaming Mind

11:49 minutes

a woman in a face mask at a computer monitoring a graph of lines running horizontally across the screen
This photo shows Karen Konkoly, a team member on the recent sleep study, watching brain signals from a sleeping participant in the lab. Researchers are working to expand and refine two-way communications with sleeping people so more complex conversations may one day be possible. Credit: K. Konkoly

If you’ve ever stayed up too late studying for a test, you know that sleep impacts memory—you need that precious shut-eye in order to encode and recall all that information. But what is it about sleep that aids memory? 

Researchers have pinpointed a specific stage of sleep, REM sleep, as an area of interest for studying memory consolidation. REM, or rapid eye movement sleep, is the same stage in which dreams occur. So researchers at Northwestern University devised a way to communicate with lucid dreamers—people who are aware of their dreams and can control what they do in them—as a way to study how memories get made.

Science Friday producer Katie Feather talks with Ken Paller, professor of psychology at Northwestern University to discuss what lucid dream research has taught us about memory.

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Ken Paller

Ken Paller is a brain, behavior, and cognition professor at Northwestern University at Evanston, Illinois.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producer

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is a producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

Explore More

Ask A Sleep Doctor: The Questions That Keep You Up At Night

A sleep specialist talks about the science of getting a good night’s sleep.

Read More

Why COVID Dreams Are Weirder Than Normal

A dream researcher has been collecting dreams since the pandemic began. Here’s what she’s learned.

Read More