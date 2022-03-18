 03/18/2022

The Case Of Mars’ Missing Water

17:18 minutes

a photo taken by the curious rover shows a dusty red slab of rock with a network of cracks in it, looking like a dried up riverbed
The network of cracks in this Martian rock slab called “Old Soaker” may have formed from the drying of a mud layer more than 3 billion years ago. The view spans about 3 feet (90 centimeters) left-to-right and combines three images taken by the MAHLI camera on the arm of NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

This story is a part of our spring Book Club conversation about 'The Sirens of Mars: Searching for Life on Another World.'

In the search for life outside Earth, scientists consider having liquid water one of the foremost criteria for determining if a planet could be habitable. On Mars, the evidence for a watery past has been flooding in from rovers and other instruments over the last 30 years. The contents of that water—its temperature and salinity, how fast it moved— are all now written in the planet’s minerals and rocks. 

SciFri producer Christie Taylor talks to planetary scientist Bethany Ehlmann about the hunt for Mar’s water, where it all went, and whether liquid water could still, somehow, exist on the Red Planet’s surface.

Bethany Ehlmann

Bethany Ehlmann is a professor of Planetary Science at the California Institute of Technology, and is President of The Planetary Society in Pasadena, California.

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

