 08/05/2022

White House Declares Monkeypox Outbreak A Public Health Emergency

12:15 minutes

Joe Biden with a face mask on sitting at a desk with his hands folded in front of him. A placard in the foreground reads "The President of the United States"
Credit: Shutterstock

The Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency on Thursday. 

Earlier in the week the White House appointed Robert Fenton, regional administrator at FEMA to direct  the federal government’s response to the monkeypox outbreak, along with a deputy director from the CDC.

This comes after criticism from activists and public health experts, who have said that the federal government has been dragging its feet on access to vaccines, testing and treatment for the virus. 

Ira talks with Tim Revell, deputy United States editor for New Scientist, about the latest monkeypox updates and other top science stories including; new research into the shape of the human brain; how hand gestures can improve zoom calls and a plant that harnesses the power of a raindrop to gulp down insects

Segment Guests

Tim Revell

Tim Revell is Deputy United States Editor for New Scientist in New York, New York.

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

