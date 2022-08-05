White House Declares Monkeypox Outbreak A Public Health Emergency
12:15 minutes
12:15 minutes
The Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency on Thursday.
Earlier in the week the White House appointed Robert Fenton, regional administrator at FEMA to direct the federal government’s response to the monkeypox outbreak, along with a deputy director from the CDC.
This comes after criticism from activists and public health experts, who have said that the federal government has been dragging its feet on access to vaccines, testing and treatment for the virus.
Ira talks with Tim Revell, deputy United States editor for New Scientist, about the latest monkeypox updates and other top science stories including; new research into the shape of the human brain; how hand gestures can improve zoom calls and a plant that harnesses the power of a raindrop to gulp down insects.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Tim Revell is Deputy United States Editor for New Scientist in New York, New York.
The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.
Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.