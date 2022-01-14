Omicron Sparks Surge In Pediatric Hospitalizations
17:05 minutes
Omicron’s rapid spread has many parents and caregivers of young children on edge. The most recent CDC data shows 5.3 cases per 100,000 children under four are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States, the highest number since the pandemic started. And kids under five still aren’t eligible to be vaccinated.
When word went out that we were going to answer questions about COVID and kids, we were flooded with questions from our listeners.
To help answer some of those questions, and better understand how to keep our kids safe, Ira spoke with Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, pediatrician, and professor of global health and infectious diseases at Stanford University, and Dr. Rick Malley, infectious diseases specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital and professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Rick Malley is an infectious diseases specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital and professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Yvonne Maldonado is a pediatrician and professor of global health and infectious diseases at Stanford University.
