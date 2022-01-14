 01/14/2022

Omicron Sparks Surge In Pediatric Hospitalizations

17:05 minutes

Ill child holding hands with adult.
Sick child holding hands with an adult. COVID Credit: Shutterstock

Omicron’s rapid spread has many parents and caregivers of young children on edge. The most recent CDC data shows 5.3 cases per 100,000 children under four are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States, the highest number since the pandemic started. And kids under five still aren’t eligible to be vaccinated. 

When word went out that we were going to answer questions about COVID and kids, we were flooded with questions from our listeners. 

To help answer some of those questions, and better understand how to keep our kids safe, Ira spoke with Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, pediatrician, and professor of global health and infectious diseases at Stanford University, and Dr. Rick Malley, infectious diseases specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital and professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. 

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Rick Malley

Dr. Rick Malley is an infectious diseases specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital and professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

More From Guest
Yvonne Maldonado

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado is a pediatrician and professor of global health and infectious diseases at Stanford University.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Shoshannah Buxbaum

Shoshannah Buxbaum is a producer for Science Friday. She’s particularly drawn to stories about health, psychology, and the environment. She’s a proud New Jersey native and will happily share her opinions on why the state is deserving of a little more love.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Big Data’s Latest On Tracking The Spread of COVID-19

Are you following stay-at-home orders? In some countries, the government will use cell phone data to make sure.

Read More

Childhood Vaccinations Drop During COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 has decreased trips to the pediatrician, leaving kids vulnerable to disease.

Read More