One Force Driving Deadlier Wildfires? People

The Mendocino Complex fire in northern California has spread to more than 300,000 acres—a swath of land bigger than New York City. The blaze is the state’s largest wildfire in recorded history, edging out last year’s record-setting Thomas Fire, which devastated communities north of Los Angeles.

While climate change is certainly to blame in fanning the flames of wildfires (by boosting temperatures, parching landscapes, and causing more erratic rainfall) there’s another factor that’s making today’s fires increasingly dangerous: people. Specifically, a nearly 1,400 percent increase in the number of people building homes in harm’s way since the 1940s.

[Where did the word “cell” come from? It started with a piece of cork…]

Villanova University’s Stephen Strader published those findings earlier this year in the journal Natural Hazards, and he joins Ira and USGS research scientist Jon Keeley to discuss how humans can cope with deadlier, more destructive wildfires.

Plus, restoration ecologist Erin Questad of Cal Poly Pomona joins to discuss her work nursing charred landscapes back to life.