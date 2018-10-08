 08/10/2018

One Force Driving Deadlier Wildfires? People

22:29 minutes

Smoke from the Mendocino Complex fire. Credit: Bureau of Land Management/Jeff Tunnell/flickr/CC BY 2.0

The Mendocino Complex fire in northern California has spread to more than 300,000 acres—a swath of land bigger than New York City. The blaze is the state’s largest wildfire in recorded history, edging out last year’s record-setting Thomas Fire, which devastated communities north of Los Angeles.

While climate change is certainly to blame in fanning the flames of wildfires (by boosting temperatures, parching landscapes, and causing more erratic rainfall) there’s another factor that’s making today’s fires increasingly dangerous: people. Specifically, a nearly 1,400 percent increase in the number of people building homes in harm’s way since the 1940s.    

Villanova University’s Stephen Strader published those findings earlier this year in the journal Natural Hazards, and he joins Ira and USGS research scientist Jon Keeley to discuss how humans can cope with deadlier, more destructive wildfires.

Plus, restoration ecologist Erin Questad of Cal Poly Pomona joins to discuss her work nursing charred landscapes back to life.

The Carr Fire in Shasta County, California. Credit: California National Guard/flickr/CC BY 2.0
Results of the Ferguson Fire, which is burning near Yosemite National Park. Credit: Pacific Southwest Region 5/flickr/CC BY 2.0
A restoration crew from Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden planting native species in the Angeles National Forest, one year after a wildfire. Credit: Marlee Antill
Cal Poly Pomona students preparing plants for the field. Credit: Jose Marfori

Segment Guests

Jon Keeley

Jon Keeley is a research scientist at the USGS, Sequoia National Park. He’s also an adjunct professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Stephen Strader

Stephen Strader is an assistant professor with the Department of Geography and the Environment at Villanova University.

Erin Questad

Erin Questad is an associate professor in biology at Cal Poly Pomona in Pomona, California.

