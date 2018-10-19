Outfitting Avatars To Cross The Uncanny Valley

What if, instead of searching YouTube for “cute cat videos,” you could just tell an artificial intelligence system that you were interested in watching a video of a puppy parachuting out of a plane? Virtual reality algorithms would then assemble this custom-built entertainment—which is exactly what you want, when you want it—without relying on creators to come up with the idea first. That’s just one of the many future applications of virtual reality and graphics technology imagined by Hao Li, CEO of Pinscreen and director of USC’s Institute for Creative Technology’s Vision and Graphics Lab.

In this segment, he talks about the big challenges for creating photorealistic avatars, and how face-swapping technology threatens our perception of what’s real in the news.