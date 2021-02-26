 02/26/2021

The Problem With ‘Parachute Science’

7:41 minutes

a vibrant colorful coral reef with an assortment of fish swimming around
A coral reef off North Sulawesi, Indonesia. Credit: Shutterstock

“Parachute science” is a term describing how researchers sometimes drop down from an ivory tower in the wealthy Western world into a foreign community for field work. They gather their data, and then zip off home without engaging with or acknowledging the contributions of the local researchers in that community. This week in the journal Current Biology, researchers tried to quantify just how widespread that tendency is in one area of study—coral reefs.

Searching through fifty years of publications published on the topic of warm water coral reef biodiversity research, they found that in 22% of the studies on coral reef ecosystems in Australia, there were no Australian researchers included as authors on the publication. The effect was even more noticeable in lower-income countries, such as Indonesia and the Philippines—where 40% of the published studies on coral reefs included no local scientists. 

Ira talks with two of the study’s authors, Paris Stefanoudis and Sheena Talma, about what they found, and how researchers can work to make science more inclusive. 

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Sheena Talma

Sheena Talma is the science program manager at Nekton Foundation in the Seychelles.

More From Guest
Paris Stefanoudis

Paris Stefanoudis is a postdoctoral researcher in zoology at Oxford University in Oxford, U.K.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

On Twitter, Black Scientists Call Out Racism In Academia

Using #BlackInTheIvory, Black scientists speak out on the pervasive racism in academia by sharing their experiences with repeated microaggressions, gaslighting, and physical threats.

Read More

Widening The Lens On A More Inclusive Science

Indigenous peoples have been observing the world for thousands of years. Why are they still underrepresented in science?

Read More