 06/30/2023

How Fungi Are Breaking The Binary: A Queer Approach To Ecology

12:13 minutes

a bunch of fuzzy pink mushrooms on a log.
A split gill mushroom growing out of a log. Credit: Bernard Spragg

As Pride month comes to a close, many people are reflecting on the past, present, and future of the LGBTQIA+ community. 

An interdisciplinary group of scientists, researchers, and artists are using queerness as a lens to better understand the natural world, too. It’s a burgeoning field called queer ecology, which aims to break down binaries and question our assumptions of the natural world based on heterosexuality. 

For example, there are plenty of examples of same-sex animal pairings in the wild, like penguins, chimps, and axolotls. There are also plants that change sexes, or have a combination of male and female parts, like the mulberry tree. 

But perhaps the most queer kingdom of all is fungi. Mushrooms are not easily forced into any type of binary. For example, the Schizophyllum commune, or the split gill mushroom, has 23,000 sexes, making it somewhat of a queer icon in the field of mycology. 

SciFri producer Kathleen Davis talks with Patty Kaishian, incoming curator of mycology at the New York State Museum, about how fungi might help us expand our understandings of sexuality, identity, and hierarchy. They also discuss how queer ecology can help people of all sexualities reconnect with the natural world. 

Segment Guests

Patty Kaishian

Dr. Patty Kaishian is incoming Curator of Mycology at the New York State Museum in Albany, New York.

More From Guest

