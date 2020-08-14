 08/14/2020

Air Pollution Costs More Than Switching To Clean Energy

smoke stacks emitting pollution into the air, shadowed by an orange sunset
Climate activists have struggled to convince lawmakers to meaningfully reduce the country’s carbon footprint. Now, new research ties air pollution’s monetary cost to arguments for change. As Vox reports, a Duke University researcher presented findings to Congress last week that air pollution’s effects are roughly twice as bad as previously thought, potentially costing the United States as much as $700 billion per year in avoidable death, illness, and lost productivity—more than the estimated price tag for transitioning to clean energy. 

Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

