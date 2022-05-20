How Did ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Make Dinosaurs Look So Real?

This story is a part of the SciFri Book Club’s reading of The Last Days of the Dinosaurs. There’s lots of ways to participate: Read the book, listen to our interview with the author, join our online community space, or send a voice message at (646) 767-6532 or on the SciFri VoxPop app.

Being a fan of dinosaurs has its challenges. The largest, perhaps, is that no human has seen these creatures with their own eyes. Depictions of prehistoric creatures in film and media have been based on the research available at the time, but accurate knowledge about feathers, colors, and behavior have changed as science has progressed.

The much-anticipated docuseries “Prehistoric Planet” dives into the most recent research about dinosaurs and their environment and illustrates what the world might have looked like 66 million years ago. The show uses hyper-realistic computer imaging to make the most realistic dinosaurs seen on film yet. The result is an epic look at how dinosaurs once lived.

Joining Ira to talk about “Prehistoric Planet” is producer Tim Walker and paleontologist Darren Naish, who served as the show’s lead science consultant. See a sneak peak of the show in a new trailer.

