 05/20/2022

How Did ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Make Dinosaurs Look So Real?

17:26 minutes

two very detailed renderings of t rexes nuzzling each other
Credit: Apple TV+

illustrated stack of books with text "scifri book club"

This story is a part of the SciFri Book Club’s reading of The Last Days of the Dinosaurs. There’s lots of ways to participate: Read the book, listen to our interview with the author, join our online community space, or send a voice message at (646) 767-6532 or on the SciFri VoxPop app.

Being a fan of dinosaurs has its challenges. The largest, perhaps, is that no human has seen these creatures with their own eyes. Depictions of prehistoric creatures in film and media have been based on the research available at the time, but accurate knowledge about feathers, colors, and behavior have changed as science has progressed.

The much-anticipated docuseries “Prehistoric Planet” dives into the most recent research about dinosaurs and their environment and illustrates what the world might have looked like 66 million years ago. The show uses hyper-realistic computer imaging to make the most realistic dinosaurs seen on film yet. The result is an epic look at how dinosaurs once lived.

Joining Ira to talk about “Prehistoric Planet” is producer Tim Walker and paleontologist Darren Naish, who served as the show’s lead science consultant. See a sneak peak of the show in a new trailer. 

Further Reading

book cover for "the last days of the dinosaurs" by riley black, with a dark green jungle background

  • Want to explore more about the dinosaurs that once ruled these prehistoric ecosystems? Join in on SciFri Book Club’s read of The Last Days of the Dinosaurs.
  • Learn more about the docuseries on Apple TV+.

Segment Guests

Tim Walker

Tim Walker is a producer for the Apple TV+ docuseries “Prehistoric Planet.”

Darren Naish

Darren Naish is a paleontologist and author based in Southampton, U.K.

