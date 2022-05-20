How Did ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Make Dinosaurs Look So Real?
17:26 minutes
17:26 minutes
This story is a part of the SciFri Book Club’s reading of The Last Days of the Dinosaurs. There’s lots of ways to participate: Read the book, listen to our interview with the author, join our online community space, or send a voice message at (646) 767-6532 or on the SciFri VoxPop app.
Being a fan of dinosaurs has its challenges. The largest, perhaps, is that no human has seen these creatures with their own eyes. Depictions of prehistoric creatures in film and media have been based on the research available at the time, but accurate knowledge about feathers, colors, and behavior have changed as science has progressed.
The much-anticipated docuseries “Prehistoric Planet” dives into the most recent research about dinosaurs and their environment and illustrates what the world might have looked like 66 million years ago. The show uses hyper-realistic computer imaging to make the most realistic dinosaurs seen on film yet. The result is an epic look at how dinosaurs once lived.
Joining Ira to talk about “Prehistoric Planet” is producer Tim Walker and paleontologist Darren Naish, who served as the show’s lead science consultant. See a sneak peak of the show in a new trailer.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Tim Walker is a producer for the Apple TV+ docuseries “Prehistoric Planet.”
Darren Naish is a paleontologist and author based in Southampton, U.K.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.