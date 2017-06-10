Science Club Challenge: Grab A Neat Rock

Science Friday’s Science Club is back with a new challenge! In honor of Earth Science Week (Oct. 8-14), we’re challenging people to learn about the world around them through geology … AND to help us build a collection of interesting rock specimens.

[Learn more about the Science Friday Science Club.]

It’s simple. First, find a neat rock. (Maybe there’s one on your desk or in your junk drawer already.) Send us a picture of it on social media, using the hashtag #neatrock. Then, try to deduce something from the rock about its past, like how it was formed, or how it got to the place you found it.

Charles Bergquist, one of the founding members of the Science Club, joins Ira to explain more about the project and how to participate.