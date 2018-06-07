 07/06/2018

Science Goes To The Movies: Jurassic World 2

24:51 minutes

a dinosaur in the dark in the rain from the movie "jurassic world: fallen kingdom"
The Indoraptor prepares to strike in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Credit: Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. and Legendary Pictures Productions, LLC

logo that says "science goes to the movies"

It’s the 25th anniversary of the debut of Jurassic Park. And with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom currently at the top of the summer movie food chain, its progeny continue to dominate the box offices.

[TIL: Ice cream is actually… a foam?!]

But even as the original Jurassic Park gave viewers the latest in paleontological science in dino looks, the research has progressed to include feathers and wildly different body shapes for old favorites like Tyrannosaurus and Velociraptor. Even newer research into dinosaur vocalization suggest they would have sounded more like modern birds than roaring lions. Paleontologists Julia Clarke and Ken Lacovara join John Dankosky to discuss.

Calling all word nerds! Sign up for Science Diction, a weekly email about words, science, and language.

Segment Guests

Kenneth Lacovara

Ken Lacovara is Dean of the School of Earth and Environment and Director of the Jean and Ric Edelman Fossil Park at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey.

More From Guest
Julia A. Clarke

Julia Clarke is a professor of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Jackson School of Geosciences at the University of Texas at Austin in Austin, Texas.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.

Explore More

Radiolab Investigates Our ‘Magical Organs’

In a limited-run series called 'Gonads,' Radiolab producer and host Molly Webster explores the fascinating world of embryonic development.

Read More

Hive Mind: Inside The Complicated World of Bee Colonies

Bumblebee colonies in urban areas may be more successful than those in the country. Also, how do honeybees choose a new queen?

Read More