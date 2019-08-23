SciFri Book Club: One For The Birds

This story is part of our summer Book Club conversation about Jennifer Ackerman’s book ‘The Genius of Birds.’ Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or send us your thoughts on the SciFri VoxPop app.

Calling All Birdbrains!

We hope you’ll join us for Egghead: The Genius of Birds on August 29 in NYC! The Science Friday Book Club invites you to an indoor birding adventure, where we’ll explore the lives and minds of our fowl friends. Learn more and buy tickets here.

“Birdbrain” has long been an insult meant to imply slow-wittedness or stupidity. But in reading Jennifer Ackerman’s The Genius of Birds, SciFri Book Club readers have been learning that birds often have wits well beyond ours—take the mockingbird’s capacity to memorize the songs of other birds, or the precise annual migrations of hummingbirds and Arctic terns. Or the New Caledonian crow, which make tools and solve puzzles that might mystify human children.

We close out the summer’s birdy nerdery with a celebration of some of these bird geniuses, and learn how researchers are investigating their minds through experimentation and observation. UCLA pigeon researcher Aaron Blaisdell and University of Wisconsin neuroscientist Lauren Riters join Ira and producer Christie Taylor to talk about the brightest minds of the bird world, and the burning questions remaining about avian brains.

Plus, this book club has been one for the birds! Check out all the ways we celebrated our feathered friends during the Club.

We Got Outside And Observed Some Birds

We partnered with citizen science platform iNaturalist to make a map of bird observations. SciFri Book Clubbers spotted over 200 species of birds across the U.S., and from as far away as New Zealand! Check out the full map. Plus, it’s not too late to join the project!

We Sounded Off About Our Favorite Brainy Birds

Corvids; Just look at Tokyo’s crows which use tools (cars) to crack nuts by placing them in the right spots at cross walks, wait for traffic signals when doing so/retrieving them, and know which bags to steal from humans are most likely to contain bread/pastries. — Catloaf (@The_Catloaf) August 21, 2019

As a writer, my pick for the best brainy bird is the black-capped chickadee because of their ability with language and memory. Plus what writer doesn’t look cute in a black cap? #writers #birds @scifri @ctaylsaurus — Cassie Premo Steele (@PremoSteele) August 22, 2019

Martha on the SciFri Book Club Group on Facebook: “Based on the evidence, the species that is most widely distributed and smart in all senses of the word seems to be the raven. Big black bird lives on the white ice and snow, in the tundra, forests, ocean cliffs, grasslands, farm fields, cities and suburbs. This shows its adaptability. It is a family oriented bird that teaches and learns, interacts with other species, including humans, coyotes, wolves, other birds, to its individual benefit and apparently to mutual benefit. It entertains itself by making toys, playing with them, doing air acrobatics alone and with others of its species. A flock of ravens has been seen messing with hang gliding men, the ravens getting in front of the hang gliders and doing full rolls, as if to say “can you do this?” I am not interested in birds learning tricks or behaviors demanded of them by humans. I am interested in how animals respond to their world, and the complexity and effectiveness of the agreements they make. On all these bases, I nominate the Raven for the Olympic gold in smarts.”

We Learned How To See Like A Bird

The Moore Lab of Zoology at Occidental College in Los Angeles is a trove of more than 65,000 bird specimens mostly collected in Mexico and South America from 1933 to 1955. Joshua Medina is a 3D artist who specializes in digitization at the lab. Medina develops 3D models so people can see the colors, patterns, and tricky visual cues in bird plumage, which can be difficult to visualize for study. Read the full article.

We Asked A Corvid Researcher Our Questions In A Reddit AMA

Corvids are famously clever. So, when we decided to read The Genius of Birds, we had lots of questions about these intelligent birdbrains. Kaeli Swift is a behavioral ecologist specializing in crows and other corvids at the University of Washington, and she spent two hours answering your questions about corvid behavior, from funerals to grudges to other feats of intellect, in a reddit AMA. Read the highlights, or check out the full AMA.

Further Reading: