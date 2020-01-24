 01/24/2020

Meet the ‘Dancing Dragon’—A Fierce Winged Dinosaur

an illustration of a winged dinosaur with a long tail and a fish in its mouth
An artists rendition of the Wulong bohaiensis. Credit: Ashley Poust

In a delicate piece of shale from coastal China, paleontologists have identified a new species of feathered dinosaur: Wulong bohaiensis, Chinese for “Dancing Dragon.” The house cat-sized dino has fierce talons, feathered wings, and a long, whip-like tail with feathered plumes at the end. 

Ashley Poust, who published a description of the dinosaur in The Anatomical Record, says it’s “hard to imagine” the wings being used for flying. But he says the wings could have been used to arrest leaps or falls, or to hold down prey while killing it, as modern-day birds sometimes do.

In this conversation with Ira, Poust talks more about the dino’s possible lifestyle, and how it fits in with other feathered reptiles.

The skeleton of Wulong bohaiensis was found was remarkably complete. Credit: Ashley Poust

