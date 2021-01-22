 01/22/2021

How Soil Could Save The Planet

17:26 minutes

a White man kneeling on the ground on a farm with long rows of cabbages. he's examining a tablet
Credit: Shutterstock

There’s a scene in the 2014 film Interstellar that imagines the hypothetical impact of climate change on Earth’s food system. The film takes place in a dystopian future where a global crop blight is slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Corn is the last viable crop and dust storms threaten humanity’s survival

But it’s not just science fiction. Scientists are warning that if we don’t adopt more sustainable farming practices we’ll deplete the soil of vital nutrients and actually accelerate climate change. 

The Earth’s soils contain about 2,500 gigatons of carbon—that’s more than three times the amount of carbon in the atmosphere and four times the amount stored in all living plants and animals. And the soil—in union with the plants that grow on and in it—may have an unlimited capacity to suck CO2 out of the air and store it underground. 

Tom Newmark, founder of The Carbon Underground, joins Ira to discuss the potential of carbon sequestration through a farming technique called “regenerative agriculture.” And Diana Wall, professor of biology at Colorado State University, discusses the role microbes play in the carbon cycle. 

Segment Guests

Tom Newmark

Tom Newmark is co-founder & chair of The Carbon Underground.

Diana Wall

Diana Wall is a Professor of Biology and Director of the School of Global Environmental Sustainability at Colorado State University. She is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

