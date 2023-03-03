 03/03/2023

Taking On Renewables’ AC/DC Disconnect

8:51 minutes

solar power station with two people in hard hats walking through many solar panels
Credit: Shutterstock

In the push to transition society to more renewable energy sources, there are several logistical challenges. One central question involves the best way to connect solar panels and battery storage—which both produce direct current, into an energy grid that primarily provides alternating current at the local level. 

Dr. Suman Debnath leads a project called the Multiport Autonomous Reconfigurable Solar power plant (MARS) at Oak Ridge National Lab. He and his colleagues have designed a system of advanced power electronics that allow large, utility-scale solar facilities and battery storage projects to feed either AC or DC power, as needed. The approach, Debnath says, will both allow for better integration of those electric resources into the grid, and make it more possible to transport power long distances using more efficient DC transmission lines. 

Debnath talks with Ira about the MARS project, and ways to modernize the country’s power distribution system for greater reliability and efficiency. 

Segment Guests

Suman Debnath

Dr. Suman Debnath is the project lead for the Multiport Autonomous Reconfigurable Solar power plant (MARS) at Oak Ridge National Lab in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

How To Make Solar Power Work For Everyone

As we move away from fossil fuels, how do we make renewables work for everyone?

Read More

Technology Trends to Watch in 2023

Experts at the MIT Technology Review highlight ten key tech breakthroughs that might change the world.

Read More