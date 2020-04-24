Citizen Science Projects To Soothe And Distract

This year’s Citizen Science Month may be winding down at the end of April, but you can help researchers collect and analyze their data all year long.

This week, citizen science platform Zooniverse has not one, but four projects you can help with: data analysis tasks that will hopefully calm, soothe, distract, and divert you from life in a pandemic. Whether it’s identifying cute raccoons in camera trap photos, looking for seasonal wind on Mars, identifying how antibiotics kills tuberculosis in petri dishes, or even transcribing the cursive of old letters from anti-slavery activists—Zooniverse wants to help you find diversion in data.

Ira talks about these projects—and how to get involved with Zooniverse—with co-lead Laura Trouille, vice president of citizen science at Chicago’s Adler Planetarium.

Learn more about Zooniverse and other SciFri Citizen Science Month partners at sciencefriday.com/citizenscience. And join our citizen science newsletter for all the latest updates on our online events here!

Further Reading

Science Friday is hosting four days of livestreams with Adler Zooniverse. Every day from April 27-30, join us as we dive deep with a new citizen science project! Join here!