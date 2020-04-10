Enjoying Spring From Quarantine

You may be trapped inside, but outside, it’s bird migration season. Flowers are blooming from coast to coast, and even the bees are out getting ready for a year of productive buzzing around.

Producer Christie Taylor talks to Atlanta birder and Birds of North America host Jason Ward, and Nature Conservancy land steward Kari Hagenow about the best ways to get started as a new birder under quarantine. Then, University of California entomology researcher Hollis Woodard takes us to the mountains of California, where bumblebee queens are just starting to emerge to start their colonies—and why bringing bees to your yard or windowsill this summer can be as joyful an act as birding.

Looking for wildflowers this spring? We spoke with Andrea DeLong-Amaya, director of horticulture at the Lady Bird Wildflower Center in Austin, Texas, about what’s blooming this year in her neighborhood.

Seeing bluebonnets was pretty fun because it really does look like water. You know you just have that blue sheen It almost looks like an oasis or a mirage. And if you get a good whiff of it you know if you get close enough to it and downwind, they really smell nice. It has a very fresh floral scent to it.

And I would say like the stand of the Penstemons that I was seeing, the prairie beardtongues. They’re fun because the flower is actually quite large and bell shaped. And they range in colors from kind of a dark pink rose pink to a pale pink and some of them are almost white. So even in a given stand, you’ll see different shades of colors in there, a robust looking flower that is pretty showy from a distance also. And then you’ll see something you know that’s a little bit more delicate looking like some little daisy on the ground, like a little cheerful yellow daisy.

The spider warts are really fun because they have kind of a blue or blue-purple flower to them and they seem to be really attractive to pollinators, bees in particular.

What You Said

All week, you have been recording springtime buzzes, chirps, and calls on the SciFri VoxPop app and Twitter! We made a playlist of the sounds of spring. Take a listen below.

Robin in Austin, Texas:

There’s plenty of signs of spring in my backyard. I’ve got plenty of blue jays. But I do miss I work at a high school just outside of Austin and right now there should be a field full of Indian paintbrushes and scissor to fly cutters flying around it and it’s absolutely beautiful and I miss it.

Bethany in Michigan:

Best spring surprise so far was the tom turkey who was outside my office window yesterday. gobbling and gobbling, looking for a mate. I assume. It was very, very fun to hear. And he was absolutely beautiful. There have been lots of great birds in my backyard. mating pairs I think of red-bellied woodpeckers and downy woodpeckers have been enjoying my suet feeder, and it’s fun to see all the cardinals in the blue jays as well. I’m in Michigan, and the return of spring is such a welcome thing, especially this year.

Lillian:

We’ve had several days of rain here, and it was very overcast and crummy. And I was getting really down. And yesterday morning I got up to let the dog out. And while it was still overcast, it wasn’t actively raining, but the way I knew that spring was coming, for sure, was the birds. The birds were out there, singing up a storm, and it made me feel so happy. Nothing better than spring birds.

Camille:

I’m sitting outside of my house, watching people walk their dogs, listening to the birds. There’s chickweed and dead-nettle, huge, luscious clover everywhere. And a robin has stolen my son’s sock and used it to make a nest in our tree.

Anna in Reno, Nevada:

I live in Reno, Nevada. The sounds of spring we have a pair of owls that live in our neighborhood. We believe they’re the great horned owls because we’ve been seeing them periodically in the trees they kind of nestled in during the day. I had my first frog I got to hear outside this morning.

