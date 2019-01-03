 03/01/2019

The Disastrous Days Of April 1986

26:08 minutes

gray and abandoned hallway with peeling paint and trash on the floors
An abandoned school in the town of Pripyat, Ukraine, near Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Credit: Shutterstock

During an electrical system test early in in the morning of April 26, 1986, Reactor 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant exploded. The disaster at the plant was not caused solely by the test, however—a perfect storm of engineering and design missteps, operational errors, and cultural problems all aligned to bring about the catastrophe. In his new book, Midnight In Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster, journalist Adam Higginbotham describes the events that led up to the meltdown, the dramatic, heroic, and perhaps futile attempts to lessen the extent of the accident, and the attempts by Soviet officials to contain the political ramifications of the explosion.

Read an excerpt from Midnight In Chernobyl.

Segment Guests

Adam Higginbotham

Adam Higginbotham is a journalist and author of Midnight In Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster (Simon & Schuster 2019). He’s based in New York, New York.

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

