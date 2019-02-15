The Fluids That Flow Through Our Lives

Think back to the start of your day. You check the time, perhaps on a liquid-crystal display. You take a shower, enjoying the water. You grab some coffee, or maybe a glass of juice. And then you hop aboard a gas-powered vehicle of some kind. What do those things share in common? Liquids.

They’re all around you of course—but how often do we take a moment to think about how liquids work? What makes one slippery and another sticky? Why does one make a good salad dressing, but another a good rocket fuel? Materials scientist Mark Miodownik has tackled those questions, and others, in his new book Liquid Rules: The Delightful and Dangerous Substances that Flow Through Our Lives. He joins Ira to pour out some knowledge.

Further Reading

