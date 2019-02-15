The Fluids That Flow Through Our Lives
23:10 minutes
Think back to the start of your day. You check the time, perhaps on a liquid-crystal display. You take a shower, enjoying the water. You grab some coffee, or maybe a glass of juice. And then you hop aboard a gas-powered vehicle of some kind. What do those things share in common? Liquids.
They’re all around you of course—but how often do we take a moment to think about how liquids work? What makes one slippery and another sticky? Why does one make a good salad dressing, but another a good rocket fuel? Materials scientist Mark Miodownik has tackled those questions, and others, in his new book Liquid Rules: The Delightful and Dangerous Substances that Flow Through Our Lives. He joins Ira to pour out some knowledge.
Mark Miodownik is author of Stuff Matters: Exploring the Marvelous Materials that Shape our Man-Made World and Liquid Rules: The Delightful and Dangerous Substances That Flow Through Our Lives. He’s also director of the Institute of Making and professor of materials and society at University College London in London, England.
As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.