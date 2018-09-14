To Combat The Great Garbage Patch, A Great Pool Noodle?

Earlier this week, scientists towed a tubular floating system into the Great Pacific Garbage Patch to try to capture and remove some of the floating plastic debris in the area. The experimental system will remain in place for two weeks. However, not everyone is convinced the approach will be helpful. The boom doesn’t do anything to control the microplastics already in the water—and some are even concerned the boom itself may degrade, adding to the debris.

Amy Nordrum, news editor at IEEE Spectrum, joins Ira to discuss the project and other stories from the week in science, including federal regulatory changes relating to methane emissions, an FDA attempt to crack down on teen e-cigarette use, a study of how the bilingual brain manages languages, and the discovery of an ancient cave drawing.