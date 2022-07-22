 07/22/2022

When Times Get Tough, These Toads Make Hybrid Babies

12:07 minutes

an illustration of four frogs of different colors facing out to the for corners of the image. their hind legs and rear ends overlap in the center. the background is abstract pebbles
Illustration by Emma Gometz

Scientists have long thought that when two animals from two different species mate, it’s a colossal error and the end of the road for the mismatched couple. It’s called interspecies breeding, and many hybrid offspring often end up sterile, such as zonkeys —a cross between a zebra and donkey. Or they can develop serious health problems, like ligers and tigons. 

One biologist even went as far to call interspecies breeding “the grossest blunder in sexual preference.” But is breeding across species lines always a dead end? One critter —the plains spadefoot toad—shows us that maybe it isn’t. In fact, it can give them a leg up in survival.

Katherine Wu, staff writer for The Atlantic, talks with Ira about the complicated sex lives of the female plains spadefoot toads, the trade-offs females make when choosing a mate, and why hybridizing critters may not be such a biological abomination after all.

Katherine J. Wu

Katherine J. Wu

Katherine Wu is a staff writer at The Atlantic based in New Haven, Connecticut.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

