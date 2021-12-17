Most of us never get to see the inner workings of our bodies. Sometimes we get tiny glimpses when our bodily fluids make an appearance in the outside world—like a runny nose, a bleeding paper cut. But how well do we really understand what’s happening inside?

Internist and pediatrician Dr. Jonathan Reisman sees human anatomy as a reflection of the natural world. In medical school, he learned about each organ’s function and its role within the body. And it struck him that each organ is like a different species thriving in its own specific habitat, all while working within the body’s larger ecosystem.

In his new book “The Unseen Body: A Doctor’s Journey Through the Hidden Wonders of Human Anatomy,” Reisman explores the components of the human body. Reisman joins guest host John Dankosky to explain how he combines his passion for the outdoors and travel with his understanding of the human body.