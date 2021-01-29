 01/29/2021

Deploying President Biden's 'Wartime' COVID-19 Plan

On his first day in office, President Biden released the national COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness plan. Announced on January 21, the strategy introduces a newly created advisor, the COVID-19 Response Coordinator, and the Defense Production Act, which aims to ramp up vaccine production. The goal is to administer 100 million vaccine doses in 100 days—a vaccination plan that the Biden Administration declares a “wartime effort.” Public health experts Thomas Bollyky of the Council on Foreign Relations and Amesh Adalja of Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Health Security discuss what steps will be needed to deploy the federal plan. They also look to the future and evaluate how we can better plan for pandemics, reframe our approach, and budget for public health campaigns. 

Segment Guests

Thomas Bollyky

Thomas Bollyky is the director of global health at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C.

Amesh Adalja

Amesh Adalja is an infectious disease doctor and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Health Security in Baltimore, Maryland.

